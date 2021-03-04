Uniswap Price Tops $27.68 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $27.68 or 0.00057414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $8.63 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,763,413 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

