United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124,810 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.95. 103,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

