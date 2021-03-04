United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $98,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 229.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.