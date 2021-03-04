United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 3.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.