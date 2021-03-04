United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 6.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.52. 22,703,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 20,274,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

