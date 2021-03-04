UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 298,694 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $257,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.67. The stock had a trading volume of 95,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.