Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.73. 841,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 962,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBX. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

