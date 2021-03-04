Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) fell 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $95.59. 7,525,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,696,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

Specifically, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

