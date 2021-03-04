Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Universal Display worth $101,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $206.12 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

