Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $190.63 and last traded at $193.53. 615,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 354,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.