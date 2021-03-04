Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.45.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $9,350,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

