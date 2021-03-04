UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Volume Hits $230,026.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $230,026.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

