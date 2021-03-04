UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Achieves $4.79 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $243,733.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

