Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

