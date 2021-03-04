UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Now Covered by CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,013,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,204. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.89 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

