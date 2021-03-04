uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $269,912.34 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,618,353,772 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

