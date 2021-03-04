Uptrennd Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,462.18 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $903,462.18 and $8,713.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00230537 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,722,791 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

