Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Upwork worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 456,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $6,985,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.80 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

