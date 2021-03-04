Uquid Coin Price Reaches $9.99 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00020744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.