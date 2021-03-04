Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 7.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 6,346,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,156,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $416.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

