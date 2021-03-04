Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 7.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 6,346,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,156,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $416.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
