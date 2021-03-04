UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.93. 596,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 193,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $395.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $39,100. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

