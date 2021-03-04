USDJ (USDJ) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $10.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00473868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052063 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

