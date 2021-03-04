USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $239.17 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00072594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00495388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053035 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.