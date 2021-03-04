USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $996,975.08

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $996,975.08 and approximately $156.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,516.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.58 or 0.01044135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00373739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

