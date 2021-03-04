USDx stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01039630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00377252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003225 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

