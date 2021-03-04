USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005946 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

