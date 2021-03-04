Utrust (UTK) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $154.47 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.