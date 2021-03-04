V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

