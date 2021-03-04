Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $306.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 268.42 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

