Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $306.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 268.42 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $322.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.41.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.
