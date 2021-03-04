Valerie Kay Sells 2,560 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 1,161,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

