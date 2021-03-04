Validity Reaches Market Cap of $8.07 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $116,251.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,249,493 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,468 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

