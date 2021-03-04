Valor Token Market Capitalization Tops $8.13 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

