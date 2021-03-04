Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,511,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

