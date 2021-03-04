Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

