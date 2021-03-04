Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,433 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 82,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.