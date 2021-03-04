Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,214 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,515,000 after purchasing an additional 152,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 441.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 65,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 257,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

UDR stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.