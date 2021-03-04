Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 512,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

