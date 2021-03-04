Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $222.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $227.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

