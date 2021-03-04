Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.