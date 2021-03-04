Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK opened at $131.23 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.