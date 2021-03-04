Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
