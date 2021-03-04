Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 59,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

