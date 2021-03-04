Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

