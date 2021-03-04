Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.71 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

