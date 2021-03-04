Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,494,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 463,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

