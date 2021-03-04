Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.85 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $509.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.40 and a 200-day moving average of $527.93. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

