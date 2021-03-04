Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

