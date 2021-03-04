Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

