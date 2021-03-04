Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.66 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.