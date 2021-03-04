Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,542 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

